Publix expands its business hours that were cut due to pandemic

Friday, May 15, 2020

Publix

After cutting its business hours for several weeks to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Publix is getting closer to normal.

Starting Saturday, the grocery chain’s stores will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pharmacies will return to normal operating hours.

Designated shopping hours for customers over the age of 65, first responders and health care workers are being discontinued; however, Publix encourages customers who prefer to shop when the store is less crowded to come in during the 7 a.m. hour.

The company said each store will continue to support social distancing and the well-being of associates and customers by:

• Conducting additional cleaning and preventive sanitation before and after store hours, including sanitizing highly touched surfaces frequently throughout the day.

• Requiring associates to wear face coverings and allowing associates to wear disposable, non-latex gloves where not prohibited by Occupational Health and Safety Administration regulations.

• Encouraging 6-foot separation between people through regular intercom announcements, signage and floor decals, and one-way shopping aisles.

• Having plexiglass shields at all registers, pharmacies and customer service counters.

• Promoting contactless payment.

• Allowing store managers to limit the number of customers inside.

With several stores in the CSRA. Publix has 1,242 locations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

