Public safety officials confirm 13-year-old double murder suspect in custody

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 13-year-old double murder suspect from Robeson County is back in custody, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the Jericho W.'s mother, Nikki Jacobs, turned him into U.S. Marshals around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

WMBF News spoke to Jacobs after she turned him into U.S. Marshals. She said he found his way back home just before it got dark. She said he didn’t say why he ran away.

Authorities said Jericho escaped on Tuesday while in the custody of the state Public Safety Transport Team.

Several law enforcement agencies searched on the ground and in the air for Jericho. On Tuesday, they focused in the area of Highway 72 and Planetarium Road for several hours.

“My initial thought was how in the world did he get loose and why is he in our neighborhood,” nearby resident Portiala Lewis said.

Jericho and his brother, 19-year-old Derrick Hunt, are accused of murdering two brothers. Their bodies were found last month in a home on Marigold Road.

Jacobs told WMBF News earlier ton Wednesday that her son is a troubled child. She said he tried reaching out to juvenile justice services and mental health services for help.

“I was trying to get him help because he was getting into trouble, hanging out with the wrong crowd,” Jacobs said.

She said she doesn’t know how she managed to escape from authorities.

WMBF News asked if she believes her son could commit a double murder.

“All I can say is he’s innocent until proven guilty,” Jacobs replied.

