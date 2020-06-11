Public can dispose of guns, ammunition Saturday in Augusta

Thursday, June 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office this week will offer members of the pubic a safe way to dispose of ammunition.

The agency will be accepting ammo from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Augusta-Richmond County Law Enforcement Center, 401 Walton Way.

In addition to ammunition, the agency will accept unwanted and unused guns.

CRIME | String of shootings kills at least 2 people in and around Aiken

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.