Public birthday celebration for boy electrocuted at Fleming Park held Saturday

Thursday, July 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The family of Melquan Robinson is hosting a birthday celebration for their son this weekend.

Robinson is the 12-year-old boy who was killed after being electrocuted by a fence at Fleming Park. He would have been 13 years old this week.

Melquan's dad posted to Facebook that his family is hosting a large party to celebrate his son's birthday this Saturday at Apple Valley Park, starting at 3:00 p.m.

There will be a water slide, free food, a water gun fight, music, and "a lot of fun".

There will also be shirts for sale, but buying a shirt isn't mandatory to enjoy the party.

Robinson invites everyone who was affected by his son's story to come out and celebrate his life Saturday.

