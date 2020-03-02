Public Enemy boots Flavor Flav amid dispute over Bernie Sanders event

(Gray News) - Flavor Flav, the hype man and cofounder of super group Public Enemy, is no longer a member of Public Enemy.

Flavor Flav, one of the founding members of Public Enemy, is out of the band. (Source: CNN/file)

In a brief statement released Sunday, the group said it’s “moving forward” without Flavor Flav. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well,” the group said.

The musician’s termination from the band comes amid a dispute over the group’s participation in a Sen. Bernie Sanders rally, which was held Sunday in Los Angeles. Public Enemy Radio performed at the free, livestreamed event, Rolling Stone reported.

On Friday, Flavor Flav’s lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders, who’s considered a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, opposing Sanders’ use of Public Enemy and the band’s imagery for his rally.

“It appears the Sanders campaign has been content to sit back and allow the media to promote a false narrative to the American people. Sanders has promised to ‘Fight the Power’ with hip hop icons Public Enemy - but this Rap Icon will not be performing at the Sanders Rally,” the letter said in part. “The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for knows what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”

Chuck D, a cofounder of Public Enemy, blasted Flavor Flav on Twitter on Sunday, saying his bandmate sued him on Friday.

“If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows,” Chuck D said.

Chuck D also admitted that when it comes to Flavor Flav, “my last straw was long ago,” claiming that Flav is one of those who don’t know the difference between Bernie Sanders and Barry Sanders.

The Public Enemy bandmates have been feuding since 2017, when Flavor Flav sued Chuck D over profits, Rolling Stone reported.

The politicially tinged hip-hop group got their start in the 1980s with hits such as “Fight the Power” and “911 Is a Joke,”and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.