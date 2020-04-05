Psychologist offering free sessions for those in need during this pandemic

Sunday, April 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) --The outbreak of COVID-19 brings stress, anxiety, and fear for many people.

Psychologists say it's important to focus on your mental health.

Children are home from school,and parents are either out of work or working from home.

Psychologists say if you are feeling the pressure you are not alone.

Alexandria Glass is a mother of two, and she says being a mom and working from home has been mentally challenging.

"It can drive you crazy because you don't have a option but to deal with the way things are," said Glass.

Psychologist Marycatherine Riner is helping out by providing free sessions for those in need.

"It's just so much change, and so much loss that goes into this pandemic," said Riner.

She says it's not easy for many people to adapt to sudden changes.

""It's so much sadness and grief of losing a wedding that was planned or a baby shower that was planned. Graduating seniors are not being able to say good bye to their friends," said Riner.

She says the best thing to do is look at life through a different lens, and remembering to stay socially connected.

She suggests you do this by face timing friends, writing letters, and going out for at least 15 to 20 minutes a day for fresh air.

She says though many things are different, parents are able to bond more with their children.

Families are also given the opportunity to sit down at the table and have dinner as one.

"Right now is about having that spirit of gratitude, what are we thankful for what can we be grateful for," said Riner.

Parents who are looking for someone to talk to you can contact Riner at rinercounseling.com free of charge.