"No justice, no peace": protestors gather on Broad Street in Augusta

Saturday, May 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Protestors have gathered on Broad Street in Downtown Augusta Saturday night to join the nationwide movement in the recent death of George Floyd.

People held signs that read "I can't breathe" and "you can't separate peace from freedom b/c no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom".

Our crew on the scene says it appears to be a peaceful protest and that there are about 20 people gathered at the moment.

