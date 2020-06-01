Protestors converge on Lady A to seek change in wake of George Floyd's death

Monday, June 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Protestors converged on Evans Towne Center Park in Columbia County Monday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd.

Monday's protest was another among a handful of protests across the CSRA since the weekend.

Protestors took to Lady Antebellum Pavillion to speak their minds on Floyd's death and deliver a message of peace and unity as other protests across the nation erupt in violence and fire.

At one point, a protestor called on a show of support from non-black people in the crowds. At that time, all the white protestors began to kneel with their fists in the air.

Protestors laid in the street, starting with a moment silence, a rallying cry, then actual tears from people who never even met but called one another family while they lay on the concrete.

Floyd's death in Minneapolis by the hands of a police officer has sparked other protests -- some peaceful and some violent.

In nearby Columbia, protests over the weekend ignited a tinderbox of simmering rage that caused police officials to call in the SWAT teams to control the crowds and city leaders to enforce a curfew.

In Atlanta, protestors caused property damage to the downtown area, leading to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to hold a news conference in an effort to calm the protests.

But in the CSRA, protests from downtown Augusta to Aiken have been peaceful.

That calm extended to the protest at Lady A, where many broke out into a rendition of "Lean On Me."

