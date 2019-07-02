Protecting your car in extreme heat

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Simple things you may use every day like sunglasses, hairspray, or even a water bottle if left in a car during this extreme heat, can get ugly.

"Anytime compressed gases get exposed to extreme heat they can explode which can cause damage to your vehicle," said Lieutenant Junior Johnson, with North Augusta Public Safety.

This is something some people learn the hard way. In the case of a North Augusta car owner, officers say the owner left an a/c recharging can in the back window of a vehicle, causing a/c to explode.

News 12 showed Christy Jones the Facebook post.

"Oh gosh! Sometimes I keep a little small can of hairspray in my consul and I guess that won't happen anymore," said Jones who lives in Augusta.

No one was hurt but officers say things could have ended up much worse.

“I guess we all need to think about how dangerous it could be for ourselves and for people walking by our cars after we park it,” said Jones.

"It's important to know what's in your car and anything that could be a possible danger to you," said Johnson.

Lt. Johnson says any type of aerosol can should be taken out of the car such as hairspray, air freshener, bug spray or even spray paint.

"Yeah, I know about them cans because if they get too hot they'll bust. That's why I don't have any cans in my car because it's too hot for all that," said Alicia Bryant, who lives in Augusta.

Bryant says she makes sure nothing is left in direct sunlight.

"I try not to have all of that stuff in the car because I don't got time for it to be exploding," said Bryant.

Firefighters say the hot weather could also set some unexpected things on fire. Last year, photos were floating around Facebook after glasses were left on the passenger seat.

"When you see that what are you thinking? Ooo like you need to empty your whole car out well that's sad for some sunglasses,” said Bryant.

"I guess we don't always realize how quickly a car can heat up with metal and all the glass," said Jones.

“We just encourage all people to think safety as this summertime continues on and the temperatures continue to rise," said Johnson.

Lt. Johnson told News 12 some good things you can do keep things cooled down in your car is to use a sun visor or crack your windows. If you have to leave certain things in your car or just forget about it, he says to throw it in the middle console to keep it out of direct sunlight.

