Propane truck crash closes HWY 56 in Burke County

Friday, February 28, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Highway 56 South is closed in both directions due to a crash with serious injuries, according to Burke County officials.

The sheriff's office and fire rescue teams are at the scene where a propane truck crashed on Highway 56 South approximately half a mile south of Edmund Burke Academy. BCSO tells News 12, the crash resulted in serious injuries and first responders are working to extricate at least one person from the vehicle.

The road is shut down in both directions and deputies are re-routing traffic. The closure is expected to be in place until about 9 o'clock tonight.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is also responding to the accident.

This story is developing.