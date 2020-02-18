Project named after James Brown building 100 new apartments in Laney Walker

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- On Tuesday, the Augusta Commission moves forward on a major development for the Laney Walker neighborhood, and it's named after the Godfather of Soul.

"The James" is a $15 million project set to be near Adams and Hopkins Streets, right by Dyess Park. It's supposed to include more than 100 apartments, and commercial retail space.

Augusta commissioners got an update from Housing and Community Development on Tuesday. Hawthorne Welcher Jr., the director of the Housing and Community Development told city leaders the inspiration began 12 years ago with a focus to grow the communities that seemed to be dying.

"The direction from the commission was not to build a neighborhood but to be sure that we did everything necessary to transform a neighborhood back into a thriving community," Welcher Jr. said.

If the project is approved, the developer would be footing the construction costs. The developer and people with Housing and Community Development hope this is an opportunity for not just housing ,but also grocery stores and new jobs for people in Laney Walker.

There is still not a clear timeline on approval for the project.

