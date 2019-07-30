After recent drowning incidents, there are several swimming programs that can help kids learn to swim early

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental deaths in young children.

Thankfully, there are several skills a parent can teach their child to keep them safe when they find themselves near a pool, river, or even a bathtub. These programs are applicable to children as young as six-months-old.

Steven Spurlock, 2, drowned in Jacksonville 6 years ago. His mother, Heather Spurlock, says he was at daycare and the babysitter was changing another child's diaper when Steven found his way into the deep end.

"One day, you're OK. And the next day, you're falling apart," said Spurlock.

While sitting in the hospital, a Facebook commenter told Heather she should have enrolled Steven in Infant Swimming Resource, or ISR. At first, Heather was hurt by the comment, but then she did some digging and soon, became an ISR instructor herself.

Spurlock says ISR is a program that teaches survival skills to children as young as 6 months old. The kids learn to float on their backs until help arrives, or if they are able, to swim and float in an alternating sequence until they reach safety.

In the CSRA, there are no ISR instructors, which Heather thinks is a major problem. She's looked into renting pool space in the area and teaching courses herself, but has found it difficult with her busy schedule in Jacksonville.

But even though there is no local ISR, the Wilson Family YMCA offers "Water Discovery" classes for children as young as six-months, and according to Aquatics Manager Melissa McCollum, the classes include water safety.

"The first thing we teach our little ones, even our six months, we teach them to ask permission," said McCollum.

She said that even if the babies can't talk, they are taught to use sign language to ask their parents for permission to enter any body of water.

McCollum says the Wilson Family YMCA also encourages adults to take swim lessons.

"If you don't know how to swim, it's extremely important you enroll yourself, because you're the best lifesaver for your child," she said.

While the purpose of the ISR technique is to save lives and teach parents that drowning is preventable through layers of protection, ISR still faces criticism. According to an anthropologist at the University of Cambridge in England, the ISR technique can be "traumatic" for infants.

Spurlock believes the criticism stems from the belief that children are thrown into the pool, which she says is not true. She also notes that there are videos online that show babies crying while practicing the ISR techniques. Spurlock says when babies cry, it proves that they are able to breathe, which is a vital skill for when they find themselves in water emergencies.

