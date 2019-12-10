Club where two killed lose chance to get additional business license

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A club that was the site of a recent double homicide in Augusta did not receive the chance for approval by the Augusta-Richmond County Commission for an additional business license.

The Private I club on Thomas Drive applied for an additional dance license before the shooting that killed Jabrie Dominguez, 23, and Charles Lawson, III, 28.

Right now, the club operates with standard business licenses and an alcohol license.

On Tuesday, the club was set to be formally approved/denied the dance license. However, in order to receive that license, the business would have been subject to an audit of incidents at the club by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and code violations by the city's Planning and Development department.

Initially, Planning and Development and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office approved the club's initial application to add a dance license, but the city deleted the request for Tuesday's approval from the agenda.

The investigation into the double shooting is ongoing and investigators are currently following other leads.

