Priority COVID-19 testing available for Georgia first responders

Monday, June 15, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Department of Public Health will begin priority testing for first responders at all specimen collection sites throughout Georgia starting June 15.

First responders can go to any specimen points of collection (SPOC) sites, show their official ID and be tested. There is no need to set up an appointment. A list of sites can be found at: List of COVID-19 testing sites.

RELATED | By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2020. All rights reserved.