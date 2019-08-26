Presidential candidate Tim Ryan stops by Paine College, talks student debt

Monday, August 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Presidential candidate Tim Ryan held a town hall meeting at Paine College Monday evening.

The Ohio congressman talked about many issues like gun violence, college tuition, and student debt. The average cost of tuition in Georgia increased by nearly 75 percent in the past decade. In South Carolina, it's gone up by more than 27 percent. It's forced a lot of people to take out loans, which can affect their futures.

"Taking out student loans should not be a sentence of you living 20 or 30 years in debt," said Benjamin Porter, senior at Paine. "Working 50 plus hours a week, that will burn you out."

Tuition wasn't something Porter worried about coming out of high school. He had the HOPE scholarship and a 3.46 GPA.

But not everyone has that, and for them, college gets expensive. Loans can stick with you for a long time.

"When you look at the interest rate, you don't even have the time or the resources to focus on the principal," Porter said. "So by the time you're in your 50s and 60s and you're actually thinking about retirement, you haven't made a large enough dent into the college debt."

That's something presidential candidate Tim Ryan is trying to fix.

You see people that can't afford to pay for college," he said. "And you get into these student debt issues and student loan issues that it's very difficult to pay back. You get trapped."

His solution for getting untrapped is through renegotiating student debt. He said that will put more money in your pockets so you can pay back your principal.

The meeting left Porter with no doubt in his mind for the election.

"He is the one for the job," Porter said.

Ryan said he knows he isn't as well known of a candidate, but he hoped meetings like tonight's will get his name out there.

