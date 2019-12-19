President Wilson's boyhood home sits in festive light downtown

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The boyhood home of President Woodrow Wilson sits right here in the CSRA, and this time of year it's decorated for Christmas, but not with your everyday decorations.

More than 100 years ago, President Wilson lived on the corner of Telfair and 7th Street downtown.

"He lived here when he was a boy, his father was the pastor across the street at First Pres, it was during the Civil War so it's kind of his formative years and where he developed his leadership skills," said Kayla Churchill with Historic Augusta.

The home was built as a manse by the church for his father. Now it's a historic structure that takes you back 100 years when you step inside.

"Some of the favorite things our tour guides will point out are the original pieces of furniture that remain in the house from when Wilson lived here because they're owned by First Presbyterian Church and they're on loan to us," explained Robyn Anderson, the preservation services director with Historic Augusta.

If you pay a visit, you can see a spot where he tried to engrave his name.

"He started to sketch his name into the glass pain, but supposedly got caught and so it only reads 'Tom' instead of Tommy, which was the nickname he was given by his family when he lived here."

And this time of year there's even more to see.

"These are our handmade ornaments that some students made for us, kind of representing the ornaments they would've had back then."

Each year the home is decorated with Christmas decorations that mirror a specific time period significant to Wilson's life.

"It is 1869, so it was the last Christmas the Wilson's were living in the house. But they wouldn't have known that at the time."

Even the tree mirrors an 1869 tree.

"We get our tree from Hickory Hill and they didn't have tree farms and things like that back then so it's one of those trees that looks like you chopped it down right in the middle of the woods, which is what they would've done."

The greenery is also historically accurate.

"There's magnolia, I think there's more cyprus in there, the holly berries, and the pine cone. So everything is something they would've been able to gather."

It's a labor of love for Historic Augusta and the Garden Club, and a place where you can learn a little bit more about America's 28th president while enjoying the holiday spirit.

You can tour the home Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. They're about 45 minutes long and cost $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for children.

On Dec. 28th they'll celebrate President Wilson's birthday. That'll be the last day you can tour the home while it's still decorated for Christmas.​

