President Trump calls for flags to fly half staff in memory of military and COVID-19 victims

Thursday, May 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- President Donald Trump calls for flags to fly half-staff on Memorial day in memory of military persons and lives lost due to the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the president requested all flags on federal buildings and national monuments to fly half staff to honor men and women in the military who served the nation.

The president, then added, that flags will be lowered for three days in memory of the Americans who have died due to COVID-19.

....On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

