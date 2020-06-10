Trump: Administration "will not even consider" renaming military bases

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will not consider renaming any military bases or posts that have been named after Confederate military figures.

In a statement from the spokesperson of the president, he said:

"It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our legendary military bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia. And the list goes on. These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a great American heritage and a history of winning victory and freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our heroes here and won two World Wars. Therefore, my administration will not even consider the renaming of these magnificent and fabled military installations. Our history as the greatest nation in the world will not be tampered with to respect our military."

