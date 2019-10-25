President Donald Trump to speak at SC HBCU during forum on Friday

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- President Donald Trump is expected to appear at a forum at Benedict College in Columbia on Friday.

The president will make remarks at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at 2:30 p.m.

Several Democratic candidates for president will also appear after Trump's remarks. They will appear during the weekend's events related to the forum.

