President Donald Trump holding rally in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in North Charleston next week.

He’s expected to speak at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

It will be one day ahead of the South Carolina Democratic Primary.

Trump told reporters earlier this week that he had plans to visit South Carolina.

“I’ll be going to South Carolina,” he said at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday. “They’re working that out now. Probably the day before, but you know, look, we have a big voice and we might as well use it.”

The South Carolina Republican Party announced back in September that it would not hold a Republican presidential primary in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.