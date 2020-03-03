President Donald Trump donates part of his salary to combat coronavirus

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- President Donald Trump donated part of his salary as president of the United States to help combat the coronavirus.

According to press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump donated $100,000 of his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services.

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

