President Donald Trump donates part of his salary to combat coronavirus

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- President Donald Trump donated part of his salary as president of the United States to help combat the coronavirus.

According to press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump donated $100,000 of his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services.

