President Donald Trump approves emergency declaration for SC

Monday, September 3, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- President Donald J. Trump has approved an emergency declaration to approve funds as the state prepares for Hurricane Dorian.

The declaration pushes the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding," the declaration said.

Hurricane Dorian remains a powerful category 3 storm with 120 MPH winds. The storm is expected to stay off the coast of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, but bands of the storm should slam the coasts of all three states.

