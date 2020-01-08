Prescribed burn expected Wednesday in Aiken County's Hitchcock Woods

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Hitchcock Woods Foundation is preparing for a prescribed burn of the woods Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the burn will begin at 10:30 a.m. and it will be cleared by mid-afternoon.

The burn will be happening on the north-central section of Hitchcock Woods at management unit N-7 between Ridge Mile Track and Lover's Lane trails.

The reason for these burns is to reduce wildfire hazards and for wildlife habitat management.

If you see smoke in the area, no need to worry.

