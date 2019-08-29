The state of Georgia is preparing for Hurricane Dorian

August 29, 2019

AUGUSTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The impact of Hurricane Dorian is already being felt in the Caribbean. Folks there are experiencing power outages and flooding. Dorian is now a category 1 storm and is expected to grow stronger as it makes its way to the U.S.

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke Wednesday, and is warning Georgia residents to be prepared as the hurricanes closes in on the east coast, and potentially the Peach State.

Right now, officials are still uncertain whether Georgia's coast is at risk of being affected. In the case that Dorian does hit the state, officials are preparing.

Kemp says officials have been working with the federal government and neighboring states to mobilize storm response. He is warning residents to be ready at all times by keeping those important documents and personal belongings close to by.

The Georgia Department of Health is also encouraging the people of Georgia to stay informed. They are asking residents to make a communication plan by establishing a family meeting place and know how to contact family members.

