Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System has opened registration for pre-K.

Registration will close on March 2nd, so parents interested in enrolling their children have one week to register.

Richmond County residents must be at least 4 years old by September 1st to enroll. There are 500 spots available.

