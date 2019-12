Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A power line and transformer are down on Glenn Hills Dr, near Glenn Hills Ct in Augusta.

Richmond County dispatch confirmed the line fell during an accident when a vehicle hit a pole. They say no one was hurt. They also confirmed no roads in that area have been closed off.

Crews are on-scene at the downed line now.

