Power crews prepare for severe weather during COVID-19 outbreak

Sunday, April 12, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Power is offering important safety tips and storm resources as storms are predicted to impact the state during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Georgia Power officials say they constantly monitor changing weather conditions and are prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather.

However, they are taking proactive actions including special “distancing” and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus.

The power restoration process includes damage assessment teams who work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers’ property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well.

Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time.

Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field:

-If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – much more if they are working.

-Please, no cookies or treats for workers during this time. Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They’ll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on.

-Don’t touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.

-Post your appreciation for lineworkers on social media using the hashtag #ThankaLineman. April is lineworkers appreciation month.

Georgia Power advises people to check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.