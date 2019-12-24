Postal workers put in extra hours ahead of Santa's visit

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Santa is loading his sleigh for his deliveries, but his helpers in Augusta started loading up their own sleighs with wheels a lot earlier.

Mail carriers are wrapping up making their last-minute deliveries Tuesday night, and the postal service, FedEx and UPS are all working extra hard this season thanks to Amazon.

"It's been hectic," one worker tells News 12. "A lot of Amazon. Amazon has been extremely heavy this year."

Box after box and day after day, postal workers have been putting in extra hours to get Santa's packages delivered in time for Christmas.

"Between this week and last week we've had quite an increase in packages."

Daniel Trahan is a manager of customer service at the United States Postal Service.

"You're passing by a lot of houses because most people don't get packages every day, but this time of year you'll have the same customers get packages daily, and a lot more of your stops require you to go to the door more than you normally would," Daniel said.

It's been hectic season for all of the big three (USPS, UPS, FedEx). Package deliveries shot up 21% since last year.

"At times it can be overwhelming but we always come through."

More packages can also slow on time deliveries. On time deliveries for all of the big three are down 12%.

"That should be everything for today. We have not had any late shipments come in, it should get out it should get delivered today and should be delivered pretty timely because we got all our carriers out pretty early this morning. It should be a good last day to this hectic season."

But neither snow nor rain nor heat, these guys are working hard to help us during the holidays.

While most orders now won't get here until after Christmas, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Amazon's free two-hour grocery delivery until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.​

