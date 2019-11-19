Post Malone coming to Columbia for Runaway Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Post Malone is bringing his Runaway Tour to Columbia in 2020.

The concert is Saturday, Feb. 29 at Colonial Life Arena. Special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will also perform.

Post Malone is a genre-pushing, Grammy Award-nominated singer and rapper from Dallas. His latest album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” has been #1 on the Billboard Top 200 five times.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the arena’s box office.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.