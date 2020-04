Friday, April 17, 2020

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office have confirmed one of their own has COVID-19.

Sheriff's office officials haven't said much, but they are confirming the case.

Officials there say they've followed the Georgia Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines.

