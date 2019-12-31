Porch pirate spotted stealing StitchFix package from home

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

A Ring doorbell camera captured video of a suspect stealing a StitchFix package from the front porch of a Columbia County home. (Source: WRDW)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Ring has come through again for Columbia County deputies seeking a porch pirate.

Video obtained from a Ring doorbell camera shows a man stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Peninsula Court.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to the home on Dec. 24 after the homeowner reported a package from StitchFix had been stolen.

Deputies and the homeowner opened files from the doorbell camera and spotted a male picking up the package after getting out of a silver Chevrolet Camaro.

That suspect, according to the report, then walked back to the car and drove off with a female driver.

