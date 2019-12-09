Porch piracy on the rise as holidays kick into high gear

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – With only two weeks to get those online orders here in time for Christmas, the boxes are probably piling up.

But beware of those porch pirates! The sheriff's office says there's always a spike at this time of the year.

The Aitken family lives in Olde Town, and porch pirates have hit them more than once. This time, they turned their video over to deputies.

For Matt and Melissa Aitken, looking at video taken from their Ring doorbell felt a bit like the Grinch stealing their Christmas presents.

"At the very beginning of the video, he's looking in to see if he's going to get caught, then he walks and he specifically has a hat and a hoodie to disguise as much as he can,” Melissa said.

A man walks right up to their front door in broad daylight, snatches their package, and takes off.

"We guard our homes and we don't appreciate people coming and stealing our stuff,” Matt said. “I think when you have a family, that's our role, to be a protector, and I have a daughter, and it freaks her out when these kind of things happen."

And it’s happened twice. Video from a few months ago. Shows another thief walk right up to their door, steal their package, and take off.

"We've actually had a bicycle stolen probably about a month and a half ago, and then we had a package stolen off the front porch probably about 2 to 3months ago, and then we had this package stolen here at the holidays,” Matt said.

Porch pirating is not a new type of crime. There are countless cases every year. But thanks to technology like doorbell cameras, arrests are on the rise, too.

