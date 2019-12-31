Popping Bottles: The method behind the magic

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Popping bottles is a staple of New Year's Eve. But there's a method to the magic, and hidden dangers among the bubbles.

Letting that cork fly might be the most fun way to open Champagne, but it's exactly what not to do, according to experts like Elliot Mousseau.

"If you make that pop, essentially what you'll do is that Champagne will fizz up and your Champagne will turn from a nice sparkling bottle of wine to a still bottle of wine with almost no effervescence left in the bottle," he said.

But it's not just about the flavor. A cork flies out of a bottle at about 55 miles per hour. Imagine the damage it can do if it hits your eye.

"If it gets enough tension on the retina, then you develop a hole or tear," said optometrist Dr. John Smith.

Dr. Smith says injuries like corneal abrasion are treatable.

"Every time you blink it's like ripping the scab off a wound," he said.

But, they could also be as severe as blindness.

"If it hurts for a little while, then the pain stops but then the fog rolls in, then that's when you have a little bit of a problem that you really need to think about," said Dr. Smith.

Both Dr. Smith and Mousseau agree the best solution is to put a stop to the pop.

The safest way to open Champagne is to use a cloth or towel to slowly wiggle out the cork.

