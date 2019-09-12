Popeye's once again offers chicken sandwich, but it's BYOB (bring your own BUN)

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Remember that viral chicken sandwich that sold at Popeye's last month?

The restaurant sold out of the sandwich nationwide on Aug. 27th, and people were angry.

Now, the fast food chain is announcing a solution to the chicken sandwich drought -- BYOB! Bring your own bun, that is.

The chain tweeted: "Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders…"

So head on out to a supermarket, then go get your chicken!

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.