Popeyes is sold out of the chicken sandwich that caused traffic issues on Belair Road

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Popeyes is out of the chicken sandwich that launched a million memes and a couple angry people on Belair Road.

The company announced via their Facebook page and Twitter account that demand has been so high, that they are completely out of the sandwich.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

Instead, the company is pushing you to download their app and activate push notifications so you'll know when the sandwiches come back.

Meanwhile, demand for the sandwich at the Belair Road location in Augusta was so great that it was causing traffic back-ups.

