Popeyes chicken sandwich making its return

(CNN) - We knew it wouldn't be gone for long, but it might be back sooner than we expected.

Bloomberg is reporting Popeyes may start selling their popular chicken sandwich again by early November.

Bloomberg reports Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeyes locations, will start offering the sandwich in early November.

Sun Holdings Inc. operates mostly in Florida and Texas, but doesn't operate any Popeyes in Georgia or South Carolina.

The chicken sandwich became insanely popular when Popeyes released it in August. Lines were out the door, and drive-thru lines would wrap around restaurants, at a standstill.

After just one week, Popeyes announced they ran out of chicken for the chicken sandwich, but said it would be back as soon as possible.