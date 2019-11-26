Poll: Only 15 percent of Americans 'looking forward to' discussing politics this Thanksgiving

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- What's more Thanksgiving than pumpkin pie, turkey, and cranberry sauce?

How about arguing with your relatives about politics?

Well, a new poll from CBS News says that's not the case. In fact, the poll found only 15 percent of people are "looking forward to" discussing politics at the dinner table this holiday.

Forty percent, meanwhile "hope to avoid it" and another 45 percent "don't care either way."

Here's to hoping the political divide is conquered this year over the wish bone -- which is a whole other argument not worth having.

