Political expert previews Sen. Lindsey Graham's primary race

Senator Lindsey Graham is being challenged for his seat in Washington in Tuesday's primary. Georgetown University politics professor Mark Rom said Graham's race this year is one to watch.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Senator Graham is facing three Republican challengers for his seat: Duke Buckner, MIchael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds. Rom said he doesn't think the senator has to be worried about losing his spot on the ticket.

“Senator Graham’s not going to have any trouble in the primary," said Rom. “Part of this is because Senator Graham has so closely tied himself to President Trump now, and President Trump remains popular in South Carolina.”

Rom said he expects a tight race this November between Sen. Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. He said he thinks it's unlikely Graham will lose his seat, but not impossible.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.