Police warn of fraud with 2020 dates on documents

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police have issued a warning about writing checks, and other documents

When filling out your documents this year, make sure to write out the entire year, 2020.

Albany police (APD) say they investigate fraud cases daily, and they want you to get ahead of any potential cases by paying attention to what you fill out.

Police say when putting the date on your documents, if you leave off the last two digits on the year, you are potentially putting your information in danger.

“It may not be that common, but it leaves you vulnerable to that type of situation. Somebody could change a legal contract, someone could do a lot of things so we’re just asking the citizens to help us protect themselves by putting in a complete date, and putting in a complete year,” said APD Lieutenant Jon Seagroves.

Seagroves said it’s not a big issue with checks because most companies have valid dates.

But he said it’s something to watch for, to protect yourself from fraud.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.