Police warn Honda drivers that thieves are stealing airbags

Police in Massachusetts issued a warning that thieves are targeting Honda Accords to steal airbags after a rash of recent break-ins.

The thieves smash through the car's windows and then rip out the "safety airbag" from either the passenger or driver's side.

Police say they mostly strike at night, leaving victims with a big mess and big bills to pay.

It's estimated that about 50,000 airbags are stolen every year. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, they're a hot commodity on the black market.

"From what we're seeing, they steal them and put them on the black market for sale. On the black market, it's probably worth $500 or $600," Bobby Cobb with Today's Collision Repair Centers in Malden, Massachusetts.

Police don't know why thieves are specifically targeting Honda Accords, but they want people to be on the lookout for strange activity or people that may be casing a car.

