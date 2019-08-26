Police to provide update on case of murdered SC mother, missing 5-year-old

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter said they have new information to share in the case of Sharee Bradley and Nevaeh Adams.

Bradley was brutally murdered in her Sumter apartment on Monday, Aug. 5. Her daughter, 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams, has not been seen since.

Police arrested Duante Johnson and charged him with Bradley’s murder.

Officers said he admitted to killing Bradley and said he also killed Adams, but police have not been able to find the girl’s body if that is true.

The Sumter Police Department will host a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday.