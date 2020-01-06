Police search for missing South Carolina teen

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Officials say Ternice Taylor, 17, was last seen the morning of January 5 at 1028 Pine St. in Conway.

She is 5′5″, 200 lbs with brown eyes and short black hair.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she was last seen.

Authorities believe she may be in the Racepath area of Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

