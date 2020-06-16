Police reform comes to the forefront in national eye

Tuesday, June 16. 2020

On the heels of the George Floyd death, the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta officer is leading to calls for swift action in police reform on local, state and federal levels, with an executive order expected by the president today.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

In Atlanta

Charges for the officers involved in Brooks' shooting could be announced Wednesday. It would then be up to a jury to decide whether the shooting was justified.

In the meantime, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is ushering in reforms to her city's police department.

"A police officer sees another officer using force which is beyond reasonable under the circumstances, that they are duty bound to intercede," Bottoms said.

Her statement comes just days after 27-year-old Brooks was shot in the back and killed by an officer who was trying to arrest him in Atlanta.

"We do not have another day, another minute, another hour to waste," the mayor said.

Brooks' family wants justice, and is awaiting a decision by the district attorney on whether charges will be filed in the shooting.

"His life mattered. George Floyd's life mattered. Breonna Taylor's life mattered," Brooks’ niece Chassidy Evans said.

In Washington, D.C.

The families of some black people killed by police will meet with President Donald Trump today before he signs an executive order on policing. It’s expected to outline standards for the use of force and call for a database to track officers with complaints.

Also in Washington, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing today on police use of force.

Republicans are expected to introduce legislation that includes restrictions on chokeholds.

"Our conference is developing a serious proposal to reform law enforcement in smart ways," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

In the CSRA

The shooting of Brooks by Atlanta police raises more questions about when it's justified for officers to use deadly force.

According to local and state policies -- deadly force is justified when the officer has reasonable belief that death or bodily harm is imminent. Brooks ran the opposite direction from police -- raising the question if the officer was in life-threatening danger.

But Richmond County District Attorney Natalie Paine argues that this appears to be a justified shooting.

"Running away from a police officer in it of itself is not justification for a shot, or for an officer to use deadly force, but combined with the element of turning and pointing a weapon," Paine said.

"I don't know that you can expect police to react differently in the type of situation."

Elsewhere

Nationwide protests have sparked many local reforms in the weeks since George Floyd's death in Minnesota.

The New York City Police Department is disbanding its plainclothes anti-crime units.

And Seattle's City Council passed a ban on tear gas.

