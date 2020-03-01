Police make drug bust in Thomson

Sunday, March 1, 2020

THOMSON, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Thomson police department said they’ve recovered drugs, cash and vehicles after a drug bust on Sunday.

Police said the raid happened on Adams Ave. around 7 p.m.

They say multiple people were also taken into custody during the bust, including Wjunio Pugh and James Ballard.

The Thomson Police Department also called today’s bust “the first of many drug house seizures to come during 2020.”

We're reaching out to officials to learn more about today's raid.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

