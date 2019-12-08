Police investigating tragic incident at Bluffton Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 8, 2019

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police are investigating what they’re calling a “tragic accident” that occurred at the end of the Bluffton Christmas Parade Saturday.

Officers say the incident involved a parade float and 5-year-old Ameer Frazier, who was being dropped off at the end of the parade route.

The Okatie Elementary Oakies posted their condolences to their Facebook page on Saturday night, saying that the child had died.

"Parents, unfortunately the day of the annual holiday parade ended with a tragic accident that resulted in the loss of life to a student from within our community, who was also a Bulldog Pup," the Facebook post said.

"This Tuesday, Okatie and neighboring schools within our cluster will join forces to assist the family with the unexpected expenses and needs. Okatie students will be allowed to wear their favorite jersey and jeans for a donation on that day. Thank you for your prayers, condolences and support for the family and community."

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ameer and to those who witnessed the accident. This is an accident that can only be described as tragic and unimaginable,” said Bluffton Police Chief Chris Chapmond.

Bluffton Police are investigating, but do not expect any charges to be filed.

