Police impersonator in black SUV pulled over another driver in N. Augusta, DPS says

Monday, August 5, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man impersonating a police officer by driving a black Ford Explorer with police lights has pulled over a resident again.

According to North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the suspect reportedly pulled over a person in Hammond's Ferry around 7:45 a.m. behind Ironwood Apartments.

The police impersonator asked the driver for his credentials, but the driver asked to see the suspect's badge. As a result, according to officials, the suspect ran back to the SUV and left the scene.

The suspect has been pulling other drivers over for at least the past several weeks.

The suspect in this case is described as a black male approx. 6’1”, weighing 185-195 pounds with a beard. The suspect is also always wearing black uniform style clothing with a black baseball hat. He has also been spotted with a holstered handgun.

If you see this car, you are asked to call NADPS at 803-279-2121

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved