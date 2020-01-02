Police find body of Goose Creek man missing since Christmas Eve

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say they have located the body of a 79-year-old man who disappeared in late December.

The body of Leonard Sparks was discovered in the construction area of the Cane Bay development, according to Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill.

“The Goose Creek Police Department has been in constant contact with the family and our hearts and prayers are with them during this tragedy,” Hill said in a statement.

Sparks had last been seen on Christmas Eve, and police said his credit card had last been used at a St. James Avenue grocery store that day.

His passing appeared to be of natural causes and no foul play was suspected, Hill said.

