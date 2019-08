August 15, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries following a high-speed chase.

Dispatch confirms the call came in around 7:47PM Thursday. It happened at Olive Road and MLK Blvd.

Deputies confirm a suspect led deputies on a chase, ran a red light, and hit another vehicle.

Deputies say the injuries are serious, but do not appear life threatening.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.