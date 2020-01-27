Police arrest two suspects in deadly weekend shooting at SC nightclub

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly weekend shooting at a Hartsville nightclub, according to officials.

Lauren Baker, spokesperson for the city of Hartsville, said Monday morning police are in the process of serving warrants on the suspects. Their names are expected to be released later Monday, she added.

Authorities said two people were killed and four others injured in the shooting at Mac’s Lounge around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victims, 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

