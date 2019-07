Sunday, July 28, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County officials are looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Deputies say Darren Bovian was involved in an assault today at the Charlestowne South Apartments on Lumpkin Road. Deputies say Bovian is known to hang out around the Georgetown Drive area. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. They can be reached at (707)821-1000